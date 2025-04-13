Gulf countries welcome Oman’s hosting of US-Iran talks

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have praised Oman for hosting talks between the United States and Iran, recognising its role in facilitating dialogue and bridging differences between the two nations.
On Saturday, April 12, Oman hosted a historic meeting in Muscat between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, with the aim of launching negotiations and dialogue between the two nations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.
Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr al-Busaidi, expressed pride in hosting the talks and highlighted the positive, friendly atmosphere that could lead to future cooperation, underlining Oman’s ongoing efforts to promote regional and global peace and stability.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the constructive nature of the talks, expressing full support for diplomatic efforts to address outstanding issues.
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait both emphasised their backing for dialogue as the primary means to resolve conflicts, with Saudi Arabia hoping the talks would contribute to global peace and stability.
Bahrain also commended Oman’s diplomatic efforts and expressed hope that the talks would enhance both regional and international peace.
GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi praised Oman’s role in fostering dialogue and stressed the importance of such efforts for regional stability. He reaffirmed the GCC’s commitment to peaceful solutions for global security.