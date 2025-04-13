Gulf countries welcome Oman’s hosting of US-Iran talks

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have praised Oman for hosting talks between the United States and Iran, recognising its role in facilitating dialogue and bridging differences between the two nations.

On Saturday, April 12, Oman hosted a historic meeting in Muscat between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, with the aim of launching negotiations and dialogue between the two nations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr al-Busaidi, expressed pride in hosting the talks and highlighted the positive, friendly atmosphere that could lead to future cooperation, underlining Oman’s ongoing efforts to promote regional and global peace and stability.

I am proud to announce that today in Muscat we hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and mediated to begin a process of dialogue and negotiations with the shared aim of concluding a fair and binding agreement. I would… — Badr Albusaidi – بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) April 12, 2025

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the constructive nature of the talks, expressing full support for diplomatic efforts to address outstanding issues.

بيان | قطر ترحب بمحادثات أمريكا وإيران في عمان#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/1CWlkZ1gn7 — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) April 12, 2025

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait both emphasised their backing for dialogue as the primary means to resolve conflicts, with Saudi Arabia hoping the talks would contribute to global peace and stability.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية باستضافة سلطنة عُمان الشقيقة للمحادثات بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية pic.twitter.com/xFcgys9CTV — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) April 12, 2025

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية

السبت 12 أبريل 2025



تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب دولة الكويت باستضافة سلطنة عُمان الشقيقة في يوم السبت الموافق 12 أبريل 2025 لمباحثات رفيعة المستوى بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، آملة أن تسهم في تعزيز السلم والأمن… pic.twitter.com/GqVAXb3PoS — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) April 12, 2025

Bahrain also commended Oman’s diplomatic efforts and expressed hope that the talks would enhance both regional and international peace.

مملكة البحرين ترحب باستضافة سلطنة عُمان محادثات دبلوماسية أمريكية إيرانيةhttps://t.co/RU5sM4YO69 pic.twitter.com/ZM0gmiyaGW — وزارة الخارجية 🇧🇭 (@bahdiplomatic) April 12, 2025

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi praised Oman’s role in fostering dialogue and stressed the importance of such efforts for regional stability. He reaffirmed the GCC’s commitment to peaceful solutions for global security.