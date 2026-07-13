Gulf nations wake to fresh attacks after US strikes on Iran

The United States launched an hours-long wave of strikes on Iranian military targets early on Monday, July 13, triggering Iranian retaliation against US military facilities across the Gulf and intensifying concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Stay with us for the latest developments.

Iran blames US for collapse of Muscat talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said negotiations in Muscat had focused on arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz and transit routes, but accused the United States of preventing an agreement through “overt and covert pressure” on Oman.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the latest US strikes as violations of international law and accused Washington of targeting Iran’s transport infrastructure. It also warned neighbouring countries against allowing their territory or facilities to be used for attacks on Iran, saying the source of any aggression could become a legitimate target.

It said the only way to restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz was to end US military interference and respect the sovereignty of Gulf states.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issues a statement condemning US military strikes against the country.

The Iranian Armed Forces said the Strait of Hormuz could only be reopened to commercial shipping if the United States ended its military interference and respected the sovereignty of countries bordering the Gulf. It warned that continued US involvement could lead to further disruption in global oil and gas markets.

Map highlighting the strategic Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Gulf. Photo: Bloomberg

Tehran warns neighbours against supporting US attacks

Iran warned neighbouring countries that their territory and facilities must not be used for US military operations, saying the origin of any attack could itself become a target. The foreign ministry condemned the US strikes over the previous 24 hours as violations of the UN Charter and a threat to international peace and security, accusing Washington of damaging the country’s transport infrastructure.

France maintains pressure on Iran

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that France’s foreign minister said sanctions on Iran would not be lifted unless Tehran abandoned its nuclear programme.

Only six vessels cross Strait of Hormuz

Shipping through the strategic waterway remained limited. Reuters, citing Kpler data, reported that only six vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. They included the Humanity, carrying two million barrels of Iranian crude oil, and the Capitan Andreas, transporting around 500,000 barrels of Kuwaiti oil products.

IRGC claims attacks across Gulf

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted US military sites in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, including Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a US drone command centre in Bahrain and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The IRGC also claimed it struck radar systems in Oman and US military facilities in Juffair, Bahrain, while alleging that a US attack hit an agricultural water pump in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran.

It further said its naval forces intercepted two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz after they allegedly switched off their identification systems and took an unlawful route, accusing the US military of directing the vessels’ movements. The IRGC said its retaliatory operations remained ongoing.

Separately, Al Jazeera quoted the IRGC as saying it had launched the fourth phase of its retaliatory campaign by targeting a US surface-to-surface missile base in Kuwait, claiming two HIMARS missile launchers and missile warehouses were destroyed. The claim has not been independently verified.

Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain respond

Jordan’s military said it intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered its airspace from Iran. Kuwait’s armed forces said they were confronting hostile aerial targets, while Bahrain’s Interior Ministry activated emergency sirens and urged citizens and residents to seek shelter.

CENTCOM outlines latest operation

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed a new wave of strikes on dozens of military targets across Iran. It said drones and unmanned surface vessels were used for the first time to target air defence systems, radar installations, missile capabilities and boats to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten maritime navigation.

CENTCOM also said the Strait of Hormuz is a vital international waterway and “Iran does not control it”.

Casualties reported after US strike

Iran’s official IRNA news agency, citing a Khuzestan provincial official, reported that one person was killed and four others were injured in a US strike on Mahshahr.

Earlier vessel movements

Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing a US official, reported that around 20 commercial vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz over the previous 24 hours in coordination with the US military, while several others transited the waterway without US coordination.