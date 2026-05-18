‘Gulf of Oman will become your graveyard’: Iran issues stark warning to US

Regional tensions escalated sharply on Monday, May 18, after senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei warned the United States to end its naval blockade, saying the Gulf could become a “graveyard” for American forces if the confrontation deepens.

Rezaei, a member of Tehran’s Expediency Council and former commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), described the US blockade of Iranian ports as an “act of war”.

Speaking on Iranian state television, he said Tehran’s military remained prepared for further confrontation while diplomacy continued.

“We advise the US military to end the siege before the Gulf of Oman becomes your graveyard,” Rezaei said.

He warned that prolonging the blockade could disrupt global trade and increase instability across the region.

Iran seeks sanctions relief in talks with US

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tehran is demanding the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions as part of ongoing negotiations with Washington.

The spokesperson also said Iran was working on new mechanisms for crossing the strategic strait, while insisting that the United States and Israel posed the primary threat to regional stability.

Pakistan shares revised Iranian proposal

A Pakistani source said Islamabad shared a revised Iranian proposal on Sunday night aimed at ending the conflict, although details of the plan were not disclosed.

Israel launches strikes in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck more than 30 Hezbollah-linked targets in southern Lebanon, including weapons storage sites, observation posts and operational buildings.

Israel claimed several Hezbollah fighters preparing attacks against Israeli troops were killed during the operation.

The strikes come amid growing fears of wider regional escalation linked to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Lindsey Graham calls for attacks on Iran’s energy sector

US Senator Lindsey Graham urged stronger military pressure on Tehran, including strikes on Iranian energy facilities.

Speaking to NBC, Graham said Iran’s energy infrastructure represented its “soft underbelly” and argued that harsher measures could force Tehran into a deal.

“Hurt them more. Maybe they’ll make a deal if you hurt them enough,” he said.

Gulf states condemn drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Qatar, Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned a drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed support for the Kingdom’s security.

The GCC said Saudi Arabia’s security remained an integral part of the security of all member states.

Oman condemns attack on UAE nuclear plant

Oman condemned the drone attack that caused a fire at the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

The Omani Foreign Ministry called for dialogue, respect for international law and an end to escalatory actions in the region.

Robert Gates rejects Netanyahu’s Iran assessment

Former US Defence Secretary Robert Gates said he had rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-held belief that Iran’s government would collapse quickly under military pressure.

Speaking to CBS News, Gates said he told Netanyahu in 2009 that the assessment was “dead wrong”.

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Reports of US military build-up

Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 reported that dozens of US cargo aircraft carrying ammunition from bases in Germany landed in Tel Aviv within the past 24 hours.

The report said the shipments were linked to preparations for a possible renewed military campaign against Iran.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 14 reported that analysts believe US President Donald Trump is under mounting pressure to decide on direct military action as negotiations with Tehran remain stalled.

Netanyahu trial hearing cancelled

A hearing in Netanyahu’s corruption trial was cancelled after his legal team filed an urgent request citing confidential “security and political reasons”.

According to Israeli Channel 12, details were submitted to the court in a sealed envelope.

The long-running trial includes allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Critics have accused Netanyahu of using regional security crises to delay proceedings, allegations denied by his defence team.