Mumbai: The controversy surrounding Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal continues to intensify, with new claims and clarifications surfacing every day. The two were slated to get married on November 23, but their wedding celebrations came to an abrupt halt, with both families citing a medical emergency.

However, social media has since been flooded with unverified rumours suggesting that Palash allegedly cheated on Smriti a day before the wedding, leading to a confrontation between Smriti’s father and Palash. None of these claims have been confirmed.

Choregrapher Gulnaaz Khan reacts

As chatter on Reddit and Instagram escalated, an anonymous post dragged two choreographers Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan from the Bosco group into the controversy. The duo had reportedly been hired to choreograph Smriti and Palash’s wedding dances, and online speculation quickly linked them to the cheating allegations. Within hours, their names began trending, prompting Gulnaaz Khan to issue a public statement.

Taking to Instagram, Gulnaaz clarified: “I’ve been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about Me & My Friend Nandika, so I want to clear this straight that We are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let’s keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions.”

Her statement came amid escalating speculation, while fellow choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has remained silent and made her social media profile private. Smriti and Palash have also refrained from commenting, and no official word has been released by their teams.

Palash Mucchal’s viral leaked chats

Adding to the confusion, alleged Instagram chat screenshots showing Palash flirting with another woman went viral earlier this week, leading many to assume she was the person involved in the controversy. The woman, identified as Mary Costa, also issued a clarification stating she had no connection to the situation and that the viral claims were baseless.

Screenshots of Palash Muchhal flirting with some other girl in dms😳😳 pic.twitter.com/uA8O9klkH1 — Aditya M (@Aditya_M9) November 25, 2025

The chaos began shortly after fans noticed Smriti Mandhana had deleted all her wedding-related posts including her engagement and proposal photos from Instagram. Despite the ongoing online frenzy, reports from close family members and wedding organisers maintain that the ceremony was postponed due to a genuine medical emergency. Beyond that, both families have chosen to remain silent as speculation continues to swirl on social media.