Gunfire reported at US Catholic school; shooter neutralised

Gunshots were reported at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, USA, on Wednesday morning, August 27, around 8:15 am (local time), injuring atleast five children. Authorities confirmed the shooter has been neutralised.
The shooting was reported at the Annunciation Catholic School located at 53rd Avenue and Bryant Avenue South.
Governor Tim Waltz expressed concern regarding the incident. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Waltz wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey took to X saying the situation is being monitored. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation,” read his post.
Children’s Minnesota, a pediatric trauma hospital, said in a statement that five children were admitted for care. Hennepin Healthcare, which has Minnesota’s largest emergency department, said it was also caring for patients from the shooting.
President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was briefed on the “tragic shooting” and that the White House would continue to monitor it.
The school was evacuated, and students’ families later were directed to a “reunification zone” at the school.
(The story has been updated with latest reports)