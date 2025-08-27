Gunfire reported at US Catholic school; shooter neutralised

Gunshots were reported at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, USA, on Wednesday morning, August 27, around 8:15 am (local time), injuring atleast five children. Authorities confirmed the shooter has been neutralised.

The shooting was reported at the Annunciation Catholic School located at 53rd Avenue and Bryant Avenue South.

Governor Tim Waltz expressed concern regarding the incident. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Waltz wrote on X.

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.



I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey took to X saying the situation is being monitored. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation,” read his post.

I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) August 27, 2025

Children’s Minnesota, a pediatric trauma hospital, said in a statement that five children were admitted for care. Hennepin Healthcare, which has Minnesota’s largest emergency department, said it was also caring for patients from the shooting.

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was briefed on the “tragic shooting” and that the White House would continue to monitor it.

'The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!' – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/hKudOz3AfA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2025

The school was evacuated, and students’ families later were directed to a “reunification zone” at the school.

(The story has been updated with latest reports)