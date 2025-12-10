Gunmen kill 3 revolutionary guard members in southeast Iran ambush

The Revolutionary Guard is pursuing the attackers it calls “terrorists,” but they remain at large. No group has taken responsibility for the attack, IRNA reported.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th December 2025 8:05 pm IST
Iranian flag waving in the foreground with an oil refinery and industrial plant in the background.
The Iranian flag flying over an oil refinery complex, symbolising the nation’s energy sector. Photo: Bloomberg

Tehran: Gunmen killed three members of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan near the Pakistan border, state media reported.

The Guard members were ambushed while patrolling near the city of Lar in a mountainous area about 1,125 kilometres (700 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA did not report whether any Guard members were injured in the attack.

The province bordering Afghanistan and Pakistan, one of the least developed in Iran, has been the site of occasional deadly clashes involving militant groups, armed drug smugglers and Iranian security forces.

In August, Iran’s security forces killed 13 militants in three separate operations in the province, a week after the group killed five policemen who were on patrol.

