Rahul Gandhi challenges Amit Shah to debate on ‘Vote Chori’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him on his three press conferences in which the Congress leader alleged “vote chori” by the BJP in collusion with the Election Commission.

Fiery exchanges were witnessed in the Lok Sabha with Shah and Gandhi trading barbs.

With Shah attacking the Congress and the Opposition while participating in a debate on election reforms, Gandhi hit back and challenged Shah to counter his arguments.

“I had asked a question yesterday. For the first time in India’s history, decision was taken that election commissioners will be given full immunity. He (Shah) must tell us the thinking behind this. He talked of Haryana, he gave one example but there are numerous examples (of vote chori),” Gandhi said.

“Let us have a debate on my press conference. Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on the three press conferences,” the Congress leader said.

Shah shot back at Gandhi that he will not frame his speech according to the wishes of the Leader of Opposition and also not change the sequence of his argument on someone else’s demand.

“Amit Shah gave a defensive response, this is a response of being rattled and scared,” Gandhi hit back.

As Shah countered the claims Gandhi made in his press conferences in the last few months, there were heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches.