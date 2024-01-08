Guntur Kaaram pre-release event: Makers say NO to Hyderabad

By Chandra Mouli

Hyderabad: Fans of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu were left disappointed when the pre-release event of his most-awaited upcoming film Guntur Kaaram was cancelled in Hyderabad due to security issues. The event was supposed to take place on January 6 at Yousufguda Police Grounds, where the trailer of the film was also expected to be unveiled.

It seems like makers have completely shifted their venue from Hyderabad to another city to just avoid controversies.

However, the makers of the film have now announced that the pre-release event will be held on January 9 after 5 PM at Namburu X Roads in Guntur, where a massive crowd is expected to gather. Well, it is surely sad news for all his Hyderabadi fans who were eagerly waiting for the event.

Our exclusive sources close to the producers too confirmed the same.

The film’s trailer was launched at the Sudharshan Theatre (RTC X Roads) in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

“Guntur Kaaram” is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram and Prakash Raj. The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.