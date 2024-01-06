Guntur Kaaram: Sad news for Mahesh Babu fans in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a piece of disappointing news, the much-anticipated pre-release event for Mahesh Babu’s film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ has been postponed. It was supposed to happen today, January 6 at the Yousufguda Police Grounds.

According to the latest reports, the event featuring lead actor Mahesh Babu has faced hurdles due to security concerns.

In an official statement, the makers of Guntur Kaaram, expressing regret, shared, “Despite our best efforts, due to unforeseen circumstances and issues with security permissions, we will not be conducting the highly awaited #GunturKaaram Pre-release event on 6th January 2024. We sincerely apologise for this announcement. The new date for the event with the venue will be announced at the earliest. Stay tuned.”

The West Zone police, citing recent security concerns related to the ‘Bigg Boss’ finale, declined permission for the event, prompting the need for rescheduling, a report in New Indian Express said.

Fans eager to celebrate the upcoming Trivikram Srinivas-directed film, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, will have to wait for details on the new date and venue for the pre-release event.

‘Guntur Kaaram,’ marking Mahesh Babu’s return to the big screen since the 2022 film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ boasts a stellar cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on January 12.