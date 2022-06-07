Gupta brothers absconding from South Africa arrested in UAE

Dubai [UAE]: Gupta brothers, who are among South Africa’s most wanted suspects linked to money laundering and criminal activities, were arrested by Dubai Police on Tuesday after receiving a red notice by Interpol.

Earlier today, the South African government informed that the Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta of the Gupta family, allegedly linked to former President Jacob Zuma in connection with financial wrongdoing, were arrested by law enforcement authorities in the UAE.

In a statement, the Dubai Police said the force has also coordinated with South African authorities regarding the extradition of the Gupta brothers to complete the legal procedures.

“Dubai Police made the arrest after receiving a red notice for the Gupta brothers by Interpol. The force has also coordinated with the authorities in South Africa regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures,” the police statement said.

“The arrest reflects the continuous efforts of the UAE in combating money laundering crimes through local cooperation among the competent authorities, including the Ministry of Justice, the Dubai Public Prosecution, the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, and the Financial Intelligence Unit, as well as through vital coordination and collaboration with international counterparts,” it added.

Their arrests come months after International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) issued a red notice last July. In 2018, the South African government started investigating the corruption charges against former president Zuma.

The former South African president is accused of overseeing widespread graft during his nine-year reign. The Guptas are accused of using their influence to profit financially and influence senior appointments. However, they have denied wrongdoing.

The Gupta brothers — Ajay, Atul and Rajesh — had migrated from Uttar Pradesh to South Africa in the 1990s and owned a business empire spanning from computer equipment, media and mining in South Africa.

The scandal had forced Zuma to quit in 2018 after he faced massive furore within his own ruling African National Congress (ANC) lawmakers over corruption charges.