‘Gupta uncle trying to go viral’: Journalist’s letter to Atif Aslam as he makes more reels

Mumbai: Popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, celebrated for his timeless romantic tracks, soulful Sufi renditions, and Qawwalis, is now making headlines for something no one expected — Instagram reels! Yes, you read that right!

Atif is showing a completely new and unexpected side of himself. Known for his deep, emotional vocals in hits like Doorie, he’s now dropping light-hearted, relatable reels on Instagram and fans are shook. From POV skits to Valentine’s Day moments, and now a romantic reel with his wife Sara, Atif has truly stepped into a different spotlight — the “Reel King” zone.

While many are loving this fresh, playful version of him, not everyone’s onboard. Dubai-based writer and journalist, Sadiq Saleem, took to Instagram on Friday to share his unfiltered thoughts on this side of Atif.

In a bold slider post, he wrote, “Atif, we get it – Gen Z is the hot demographic, but if you really want to win them over, show them your world. The rehearsals, the rawness, the panic before a show – the artist’s journey. Because right now, it’s not giving Atif Aslam. It’s giving… Atif Bhai trying to be a content creator.”

He didn’t hold back, critiquing everything from lighting to the vibe of the content, saying the reels feel “awkward,” “copied,” and more like a “TikToker-at-a-wedding” than the mystique of a seasoned pop icon. “It’s giving less pop star and more Gupta uncle trying to go viral,” the write wrote.

Sharing the post, the writer captioned, “From croon to cringe: The algorithm is a bit*h. It doesn’t care about your past glory. it rewards frequency over finesse, quantity over quality. The pressure to post, perform, and participate in every viral trend is never-ending. But here’s the thing: while some reinvention is necessary, not everything trending is worth touching. Especially….when you are the most bankable voice in the region.”

The writer’s post is now going viral and fans are divided.

Some social media users are slamming the journalist’s take. One fan wrote, “I disagree. As a fan, I felt more connected seeing this side of him. Meme marketing is the trend. Let him live!” Another added, “He’s allowed to evolve! Being a fun-loving person doesn’t take away from his artistry. Don’t box him in.”

But not everyone is opposing Sadiq’s opinion either. A section of fans believe Atif’s voice and brand is what made him iconic, and the reels are chipping away at that.

Atif Aslam, who has enchanted millions with his soulful voice over the past two decades, has also lent his talent to numerous Bollywood hits such as ‘Dil Diyan Gallan,’ ‘Tere Sang Yaara, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and many more.

The singer’s new online presence is sparking one of the most unexpected debates in the entertainment world right now. So, what do you think of Atif Aslam’s new reel era? Comment below.