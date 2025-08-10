Guru Dutt loved growing vegetables, reveals granddaughter Karuna Dutt

Mumbai: Guru Dutt , one of the most enigmatic filmmaker and actor of film industry was extremely fond of spending time with his family at his Lonavla farmhouse amid nature and growing vegetables.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on the occasion of the hundredth birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, the filmmaker and actor’s granddaughters, Gouri and Karuna Dutt, spoke about his films, life, hobbies, and more.

When asked, “We have heard that Guru Dutt was a workaholic. So how frequently was he able to go on family holidays?” Gouri replied, “I think he would try as much as possible. Whenever he was away shooting for a film, he used to mention in his letters that, as soon as he was done with the project, they needed to plan things.”

Adding to this, Karuna said, “We actually had a farmhouse in Lonavala, and my father(Guru Dutt’s son) had very fond memories of it. They spent a lot of time there. It was a simple place, not a fancy bungalow. My grandfather, Guru Dutt, would show the children things like chicken hatching and was very fond of growing vegetables. He always tried to spark their curiosity about life and living.”

For the unversed, Guru Dutt was a veteran filmmaker and actor who was mostly active during the 1940s and 1950s. He is known for iconic films like ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghula, ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. 55’, and many more. He passed away at the young age of thirty-nine. His films gained cult status after his demise.

Recently, to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Guru Dutt, six of his films—including Pyaasa, Baaz, and Chaudhvin Ka Chand—have been restored and screened in theatres across India.