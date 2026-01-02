Guru Gobind’s 359th birth anniversary to be held in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: To celebrate the 359th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind, a Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) will be organised by the Prabhandak Committee, Gurdwara Sahib Secunderabad (GSS) at Tivoli Gardens on Sunday, January 4.

The GSS Prabhandak Committee, which organises the local Sikh events in Telangana, led by its President S Baldev Singh Bagga, confirmed in a statement that the event will take place between 10:30 am and 3:30 pm on Sunday with grandeur to mark the holy celebrations for the tenth and last Sikh Guru Gobind.

The mass congregation is to be attended by hundreds of Sikhs in the city and is open to all from other faiths and communities as well.

The event will also feature recitals of Gurbani Kirtans (Holy Hymns) and Gurbani Vichar (reflection) by Ragi Jathas or religious preachers. According to the GSS Prabhandak Committee, the preachers will be attending from various states to participate in the recital of shabad keertans here.

Among the Ragi Jathas invited are Bhai Sarabjit Singh, Singh Sahib, Giani Jaswinder Singh, Giani Jagdev Singh, and Bhai Varjinder Singh. They will also take part in religious storytelling (Katha), shedding light on the teachings of various Sikh Gurus, the committee said in a release.

After the congregation comes to an end, devotees will be served from the Guru Ka Langar, the community kitchen, marking the conclusion of the event.