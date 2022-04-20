Guru Teg Bahadur’s Parkash Purab celebration at Red Fort

New Delhi: Laser show at Red Fort during a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort as part of the programme, on April 21. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Students of Guru Harkrishan Public School perform at the 'shabad kirtan', during the inauguration of a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, at Red Fort, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort as part of the programme, on April 21. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and others, during the inauguration of a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, at Red Fort, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort as part of the programme, on April 21. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the inauguration of a programme to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur, at Red Fort, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort as part of the programme, on April 21. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma)