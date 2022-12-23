Gurugram: Bajrang Dal disrupts namaz at Sector 69 yet again

Bajrang Dal members interfered with Friday’s namaz in Gurugram’s Sector 69. A Live Hindustan employee can be seen advising Muslim worshippers in a viral video not to offer their prayers in public places.

Amit Hindu, a member of the Bajrang Dal, was recognised as the speaker by The Indian Express.

He is heard saying in the film, “It doesn’t matter if they have authorization to pray at six spots or not. If prayers continue in the upcoming weeks, “We will step up the protests.”

According to the Bajrang Dal district coordinator Praveen Saini, the Muslim men were lying when they claimed to have been worshipping in the open area for 15 years.

“The Chief Minister has clearly said that there will be no namaz in open spaces,” he said.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, had declared in December 2021 that performing namaz in public places would not be accepted and that some locations in Gurugram designated for Muslim prayer had been removed.

Numerous allegations of Hindutva organisations disturbing the Namaz in Gurugram surfaced in 2021.

In this particular sector, there were many interruptions between November 2021 and December 2021.

On November 20 of last year, Hindutva organisations protested against Muslims offering their prayers at Sector 37 Ground, claiming that they instead meant to play cricket there.

On November 26 of last year, the groups held a havan there to commemorate the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.