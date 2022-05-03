Gurugram: Eid celebrated amid tightened security

Gurugram: In view of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday, the district police have tightened security arrangements around all mosques across the city.

Thousands of worshippers gathered at the Jama Masjid located in Gurugram’s Sohna Chowk in the morning to attend special congregational prayers, Abdul Rahim, a worshipper told IANS.

Eid is a day of forgiveness, moral victory, peace of congregation, fellowship, brotherhood and unity, he said.

“Necessary directions have been issued keeping in view the Eid celebration. Heavy security arrangements have been made at the mosque and all public places to avoid any untoward incident. Police are keeping a vigil on the movement of the public from nearby high rise buildings. CCTVs have been installed in the mosques to monitor the movement of the public, Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Apart from the Jama Masjid in Gurugram, Muslims in heavy numbers also offered prayers at multiple locations in the city.

“Additional police force has been deployed for law and order situation and smooth traffic movement along with regular duties. Besides, additional police checkpoints and an adequate number of police forces have also been deployed at places where prayers are offered and on stretches leading to prayer spots. A special eye is being kept on those who hurt mutual brotherhood and harmony and spread rumours on the occasion,” Boken said.

Various police teams with all kinds of safety equipment have been deployed for traffic management, maintenance of peace and law and order. Several teams were stationed at crowded places, malls, metro, bus stands etc, he said.

In the past, Gurugram has witnessed disruptions during Friday prayer by a few Hindu organisations over open Namaaz at several locations.