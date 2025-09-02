Gurugram local spends 6 hours to cover 12 km amid massive traffic jam

A Gurugram local on Monday, September 1, reported that it took him six hours to cover 12 kilometres, with the city seeing massive traffic congestion due to the ongoing rains.

Talking to NDTV, Shubham Gupta, described the ‘nightmare’ as he left his office in Cyber Hub around 4:30 pm and reached home at around 10:15 pm.

He described the 'nightmare' as he left his office in Cyber Hub around 4:30 pm and reached home at around 10:15 pm.

“My office is in Cyber Hub, and my wife’s office is in Downtown. So I started at 4.30 pm from Cyber Hub and went to Downtown, which is hardly one and a half kilometres and generally should not take more than 10-15 minutes. It took me 1 hour 20 minutes to reach there,” he said.

Leaving downtown at around 5:35 pm, Gupta mentioned that it took him “more than three hours to reach Exit 10 from the highway.”

Additionally, since he couldn’t take the exit to his house, he had to reroute and take the flyover toward Sohna. From there, he made a U-turn, only to get stuck in traffic again at Bhatika Chowk.

“There was no movement at all. I was there for around 30 to 45 minutes,” he added, later taking a detour from the Southern Peripheral road.

Furthermore, Gupta’s colleague, who lives three kilometers from the office, reportedly took more than three hours to reach his home.

Congress MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala posted a video of the traffic jam on his X account and said, “Two hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam!”.

Slamming the chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini led state government, he commented, “As CM Nayab Saini only flies in ‘State Helicopter’ and doesn’t travel on ‘road’, this is a ‘helicopter shot’ of Highway in Gurgaon just now.”

“This is BJP’s “triple engine model” of Millenium City Urban development – Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation,” Surjewala added

In response the Gurguram government has asked the schools and offices to operate in online mode on Tuesday.