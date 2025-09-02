Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, water level likely to rise further

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.80 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.

The rise poses a threat of flood in low lying areas of the city.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government is fully prepared to handle the situation.

According to officials, the river was flowing at Old Yamuna Bridge at 205.68 metres — well above the danger mark 205.33 metres — at 6 am.

It received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage, they said.

The level rose further to 205.80 metres at 8 am with the inordinate discharges from the three barrages.

With the record release of water from Haryana, in Delhi, authorities are on high alert.

People living in the Yamuna floodplains have been advised to relocate.

The water level in the Yamuna is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by the evening.