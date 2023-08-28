Gurugram: Posters asking Muslims to leave come up in slum; FIR lodged

Gurugram: Posters were pasted on the walls of a few shops in a slum here, asking Muslims to leave the place by Monday or face consequences.

The posters came up at a slum in Sector 69 here a day before Monday’s call by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led groups for a ‘shobha yatra’ to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.

The posters threatened residents of the shanties, a majority of whom migrated from West Bengal, but he August 28 or be prepared to face the consequences.

The migrant labourers stated that they did not know how to read the posters written in Hindi but their employers informed them that they were threats.

In a complaint registered in this regard, Mojed said he found the poster on the wall of his tea shop on Sunday morning.

He alleged that the poster carried the names of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal and asked all Muslims to vacate leave by Monday or be “responsible for their death”.

The posters, signed by VHP and Bajrang Dal, threatened to rape their women and burn their shanties down.

The VHP, meanwhile, denied any connection with the posters and demanded action against those trying to defame it.

The police have deployed forces in the area to ensure peace in the area.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 294 (abusing), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) on Sunday.

In the complaint filed by Mojed, a native of West Bengal who currently resides in the slum area opposite Tulip White Society in Sector 69, said that he found the poster on the wall of his tea shop on Sunday morning.

He, however, said that he suspected that Asif pamphlet with the names of VHP and Bajrang Dal on it.

“Asif runs a scrap shop in sector 69. He had threatened me three to four days ago and also abused me with casteist remarks”, Mojed said in his complaint.

“We are verifying the role of the accused Asif and he will be arrested soon”, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Charan Singh, the investigating officer.

(The story has been edited with inputs from PTI)