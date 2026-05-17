Gurukul students achieve top ranks in TG EAPCET 2026

Hyderabad: Students from Centres of Excellence operating under Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) have achieved top ranks in the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET-2026), according to a release on Sunday, May 17.

On this occasion, the Minister for SC, ST Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar expressed his happiness and said that these results are proof of the exceptional talent that students from poor, Dalit, tribal and backward classes possess.

“They have once again proven that if given the opportunity, students of social welfare Gurukuls can also create miracles,” the minister said.

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He said that the government is paying special attention to strengthening the Gurukul education system and regularly releasing funds towards quality education, modern facilities, special coaching, digital learning, and competitive exam training for students.

TGSWREIS Secretary Kambhampati Sharada appreciated the consecutive successes of Gurukul students in major examinations like SSC, Intermediate, JEE, NEET and EAPCET, saying it was a testament to the quality of education of the institution.

Additionally, the discipline, security and special training provided in Gurukuls for competitive exams have helped students from poor families get opportunities at the national level, she said.