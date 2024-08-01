‘Guys aj se biscoot bandh’: Aly Goni meets viral Guruji

Mumbai: Actor Aly Goni is thrilled about the upcoming appearance of spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj on the show ‘Laughter Chefs.’

On Wednesday, Aly shared his excitement on Instagram, posting a picture with the spiritual leader.

In his caption, Aly wrote, “Guys Aaj se biscoot bandh. Anirudh ji is so cool. Super fun episode coming soon on Laughter Chefs on Thursday & Friday 10 pm.”

Apart from Aly, actors Karan Kundra and Arjun Bijlani took to their Instagram to express their excitement too.

Karan praised Aniruddhacharya Maharaj on Instagram, calling the experience positive and enlightening.

He also posted a picture posing with the spiritual leader. “In just a couple of hours, we were given so many precious learnings from our own epics and culture in simple stories with deep realization. Thank you, Acharya Anirudh Ji,” read his Instagram post.

Arjun Bijlani shared his enthusiasm by posting a couple of pictures from the set.

Along with the pictures, Arjun added a caption that read, “An enriching experience meeting Acharya Anirudh ji on set. Grateful for the positive vibes and valuable lessons learnt. A pleasure to have crossed paths with you.”

‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ features various celebrities, including Bharti Singh, Krishna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reema Shesh, Nia Sharma, and Kashmera Shah.

The show premiered on August 1 and airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 pm.