Gyanvapi Masjid row: Mosque committee seeks removal of court-appointed commissioner

Published: 8th May 2022 9:56 am IST
Varanasi: Following the court-appointed commissioner’s survey in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Saturday filed an application seeking the removal of the office due to the alleged biassedness over the matter.

“We filed an application against the (Court) Commissioner as he is biased and should be removed. The court will hear the application and its orders will be followed,” Advocate Rayeed Ahmed, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee told media persons.

There has been a protest over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Court-appointed official and a team of lawyers conducted an inspection at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi on Friday in connection with a plea seeking access to a Hindu temple behind it. The survey and videography at the mosque also continued today.

