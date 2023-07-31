Gyanvapi mosque case: UP CM says Muslims should fix the ‘historical blunder’

Referring to the dispute over Gyanvapi mosque, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, July 31, stated that Muslim petitioners should come forward with a proposal to fix the “historical blunder”.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Adityanath claimed that the government wanted a solution to resolve the issue.

Replying to a question over the case, Adityanath said, “If we call it a mosque, then there will be a dispute… What is the trishul (trident) doing in the mosque? We did not keep it. There are deities there,” he said.

“I think the Muslim side should come up with a proposal and say we want to fix the historical blunder. We want a solution far this mistake” he said.

EP-85 with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath premieres today at 5 PM IST#YogiAdityanath #ANIPodcastwithSmitaPrakash #Podcast



Click the 'Notify me' button to get a notification, when the episode goes on air: https://t.co/HkTmnJcuXC pic.twitter.com/DnQd57EUSr — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

Also Read Allahabad HC begins hearing in Gyanvapi case

Following the interview, the national president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj lauded Adityanath’s comments.

मैं योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के बयान को समर्थन करता हूं और मैं चाहता हूं कि मुस्लिम पक्षकारों की तरफ एक भाईचारे का संदेश देने का एक बहुत अच्छा अवसर है,काशी विश्वनाथ के मंदिर से अपनी दवा छोड़ते हुए वह हिंदुओं को वापस दे यह प्रदेश और देश में सद्भावना का संदेश जाएगा🌸🙏🌸 pic.twitter.com/GuKTGBECK4 — Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (@SwamyChakrapani) July 31, 2023

Chronology of events in Gyanvapi mosque row

Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. It was constructed by Aurangzeb in 1669.

August 2021: Plea filed before a Varanasi civil court by five Hindu devotees seeking permission to offer daily prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque.

April 8, 2022: Civil court orders a survey of the premises and appoints Ajay Kumar Mishra as in charge of the exercise.

May 17, 2022: SC passes interim order directing the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the complex.

Oct 14, 2022: Varanasi district court rejects plea for carbon dating of the Shivling.

Nov 10, 2022: SC agrees to set up a bench to hear the case.

May 12, 2023: Allahabad High Court orders determination of the age of the Shivling using modern technology.

May 19, 2023: SC defers scientific survey to determine the age of Shivling.

July 21, 2023: Varanasi district court directs the ASI to conduct the survey — including excavations, wherever necessary — to determine if the mosque was built at a place where a temple existed earlier.

Court proceedings

The Allahabad High Court on July 25 resumed hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

After hearing arguments in the matter, chief justice Pritinker Diwaker posted it for further hearing on July 26. Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, moved the high court, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the mosque management committee to appeal against the lower court’s order.

The chief justice said he will hear the matter if the parties have no objection. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the counsel for the respondent (Hindu side), submitted that in the Ram Mandir case, a survey was conducted by the ASI and the same was accepted by the high court as well as the Supreme Court.