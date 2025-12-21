Gym trainer among three held with ganja in separate raids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in collaboration with Cyberabad and Ramagudam police, on Sunday, December 21, arrested three drug peddlers from separate incidents and seized a total of 1.6 kilograms of ganja and a car from them.

In the first case, a 33-year-old gym trainer, Karthaka Praveen Kumar, was arrested from the KPHB area. He had travelled to Bidar and purchased 400 grams of ganja for Rs 10,000, which he intended to sell at the upcoming New Year events.

In another case, two individuals – Manoj, 28, and Manupati Ajay, 23 – were arrested at the Ramagundam railway station and 1.2 kilograms of ganja, concealed in small pakcets were seized from them. Both men had travelled to Nagpur and procured the drug from there.