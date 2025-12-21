Gym trainer among three held with ganja in separate raids in Hyderabad

While the gym trainer was arrested from KPHB area, the other two were caught at the Ramagundam railway station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st December 2025 9:13 pm IST|   Updated: 21st December 2025 9:24 pm IST
Ganja and MDMA
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in collaboration with Cyberabad and Ramagudam police, on Sunday, December 21, arrested three drug peddlers from separate incidents and seized a total of 1.6 kilograms of ganja and a car from them.

In the first case, a 33-year-old gym trainer, Karthaka Praveen Kumar, was arrested from the KPHB area. He had travelled to Bidar and purchased 400 grams of ganja for Rs 10,000, which he intended to sell at the upcoming New Year events.

In another case, two individuals – Manoj, 28, and Manupati Ajay, 23 – were arrested at the Ramagundam railway station and 1.2 kilograms of ganja, concealed in small pakcets were seized from them. Both men had travelled to Nagpur and procured the drug from there.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st December 2025 9:13 pm IST|   Updated: 21st December 2025 9:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button