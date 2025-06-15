Gym trainer in Hyderabad held for cheating junior artist on promise of marriage

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old gym trainer in Hyderabad was arrested on Saturday, June 14, for allegedly sexually exploiting a junior Tollywood artist and concealing his marital status.

In her complaint with the Jubilee Hills police, the victim stated she has been living on her own in Hyderabad since 2019. The following year, she met the gym trainer at Gayatri Hills and became friends.

Their friendship soon turned into a consensual live-in relationship. They initially lived in Gayatri Hills for two months before shifting to Manikonda for nine months between 2021 and 2022.

She accused the gym trainer of sexually exploiting her during their relationship under the pretext of marriage.

However, upon realising that he was least interested, the victim went back to Andhra Pradesh, her native place. In November 2023, she returned to Hyderabad and started living in a PG accommodation.

In April this year, the gym trainer reportedly contacted her and asked for Rs 15 lakh for “their wedding.” Trusting him, she transferred Rs 7 lakh via digital payments and handed over another Rs 7 lakh in cash.

However, after receiving the money, the gym trainer started avoiding her. It was during this period that she came to know he was already married.

Her complaint further states that she was able to retrieve Rs 5 lakh from him.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case under section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the gym trainer.