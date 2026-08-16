H-CITI: Rs 1,090 crore plan to ease KBR Park traffic

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana government’s H-CITI project, a Rs 1,090 crore plan has been designed to ease traffic near KBR Park. The government has commenced the construction of seven multi-level steel flyovers and seven directional underpasses at six key junctions around the park.

The Hyderabad traffic police will implement a one-way traffic system from Tuesday, August 18, to ensure smooth traffic flow near KBR Park for the next 1.5 years.

Addressing the implementation of the one-way traffic system, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said the measures were being introduced to minimise inconvenience to commuters while significantly reducing the construction timeline. He said the decision was taken after comprehensive studies, two rounds of trial runs and close coordination with the GHMC to address ground-level challenges.

Bottlenecks reduced once structures complete

“Once these multi-level structures are completed, traffic issues at KBR Park Entrance, Road Number 45, Film Nagar, Maharaja Agrasen, and Cancer Hospital junctions will be 100 per cent resolved, ensuring signal-free travel. At the heavily congested Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, travel bottlenecks will be reduced by 80 per cent,” the commissioner said in a statement.

Sajjanar said that due to the construction, travel time between the core city and the IT corridor will be significantly minimised, saving fuel worth crores of rupees. He said that reducing prolonged vehicle idling at traffic junctions would help lower carbon emissions around KBR Park and contribute to environmental protection.

He explained that commuters may experience initial inconvenience due to route changes following the August 18 one-way implementation; this temporary measure is crucial for completing construction on schedule and securing smooth travel for future generations.

Sajjanar urged Hyderabad residents to cooperate with the authorities in implementing the project, which aims to provide a permanent solution to traffic congestion in the KBR corridor.