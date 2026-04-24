Habitual burglar involved in 45 cases arrested in Hyderabad’s Miyapur

The accused has been identified as Vallepu Venkatesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh currently residing in Miyapur.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:49 pm IST|   Updated: 24th April 2026 10:51 pm IST
Police Cyber Cell team at Mijapur Police Station, India, investigating cybercrime cases with officers sea.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old habitual burglar was arrested by Miyapur Police on Tuesday, April 24, resulting in their seizure of 4 gram of gold and 607 gram of silver ornaments.

The accused has been identified as Vallepu Venkatesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh currently residing in Miyapur. He was apprehended by the police while he was moving through the Mayurinagar area on an Activa.

Venkatesh is allegedly involved in 45 property offences across various police stations, including 16 cases in Madhapur, five cases in KPHB and five cases in Miyapur.

Subhan Bakery

The accused would identify apartments, specifically watchman quarters or unlocked houses in residential colonies, and wait for residents to be absent before entering the premises and fleeing with gold, silver and cash, the police alleged.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2026 10:49 pm IST|   Updated: 24th April 2026 10:51 pm IST

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