Habitual offender arrested in Hyderabad for Rs 10L bank loan fraud

The accused collected Rs 10,69,800 through cash and online transfers and also took 190 grams of gold jewelry for 'documentation purposes' from the victim.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th March 2026 10:01 am IST
Arrested man in Hyderabad for Rs 10L bank loan fraud, surrounded by police officers during a press confer.
Habitual offender arrested in Hyderabad for Rs 10L bank loan fraud

Hyderabad: A habitual offender involved in eight criminal cases across Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Cyberabad, and Khammam commissionerates, has been arrested for duping a Secunderabad resident of Rs 10 lakh in a bank loan fraud, Ramgopalpet police said on Saturday, March 7.

The accused, Turikepalli Bharath Sai Chandra, 30, had falsely introduced himself as a private bank employee to the victim Rakhi Jain, 46, and promised to arrange a loan of Rs 2.8 crore.

After gaining the victim’s trust, he collected Rs 10,69,800 through cash and online transfers and also took 190 grams of gold jewelry for “documentation purposes”. However, when no loan was sanctioned, the victim realised that she had been cheated.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Based on credible information, police apprehended the accused on Friday at Fatehnagar Bridge while he was in a Ford Endeavour car. Rs 4 lakh cash, a gold biscuit weighing about 160 grams, an Apple iPhone 17 Pro, and the vehicle was seized by the police. Another Rs 4 lakh in the accused’s bank account is being frozen.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th March 2026 10:01 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button