Man duped of Rs 86 lakh matrimonial scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man was duped of Rs 86 lakhs in a matrimonial scam in Hyderabad after a woman promised to marry him in return of an investment.

The victim, who works as a supervisor at a private firm, is a resident of Old Bowenpally. In his complaint, the man stated that in November 2025, he had registered on a matrimonial app, as he was seeking remarriage after the death of his wife in 2024.

After registering on the app, the victim received a message from the fraudster identifying herself as Preeti Chopra, who claimed that the victim had liked her profile. As they began to chat, Chopra claimed to be involved with a major finance business, dealing with foreign exchange, Bitcoin and other investments.

To convince the victim, Chopra shared screenshots of large profits made by investors. She also shared a link to a trading platform, trusting the fraudster, the man provided details of his PAN Card, Aadhaar and bank account number.

According to the cybercrime police, the victim made an initial investment of Rs 25,000 and earned a profit of Rs 21,750. Upon receiving the profit, he invested Rs 86 lakh over time.

When the victim tried to withdraw the profits, the fraudsters demanded money on the pretext of upgrades, despite paying the charges, the supervisor did not receive any profits. After realising that he was duped, the supervisor filed a complaint with the police.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.