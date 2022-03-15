Hackers hit automotive component supplier Denso, 1.4TB data stolen

New Delhi: Automotive component supplier Denso on Monday confirmed that its group company in Germany network was hit by a cyber attack.

The hackers illegally accessed the company’s Germany operations on March 10.

“After detecting the unauthorised access, Denso promptly cut off the network connection of devices that received unauthorised access and confirmed that there is no impact on other Denso,” the company said in a statement.

It appears that the Pandora ransomware group has claimed responsibility.

The group’s leak site, accessed by ZDNet via Kela’s Darkbeast engine, claims that 1.4TB of data has been stolen.

The company is a global supplier of automotive components, including those developed for autonomous vehicle features, connectivity and mobility services.

Denso technologies are being used in “almost all vehicles around the globe”.

The company said that the cyber-attack is under investigation and there is no interruption to production activities.

“The company keeps operating its all plants as usual. Denso has already reported this incident to the local investigative authorities. The company is working with them and specialised cyber security agencies to deal with this situation,” it added.

Its clients include Toyota, Honda, General Motors and Ford.

The company expressed “its sincerest apologies for any concern or inconvenience resulting from this incident”.