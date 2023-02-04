Hailey Bieber grooves to ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ – Viral Video

Mumbai: Canadian talk show host and YouTuber Lilly Singh impressed again her Indian fans after she shook a leg on an Indian song. She shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a brown leather jacket. She is also joined by American model Hailey Bieber, who is the wife of popular Canadian singer Justin Bieber in the short video.

Indian fans of the YouTuber and Hailey were over the moon on seeing them dancing on an Hindi song. The duo grooved to Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s iconic movie ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ title track and netizens are flooding the comments section with lovely messages.

Lilly Singh captioned the post, “When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model. like hiiiii @haileybieber PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.”

One of the users wrote, ”Petition for Lilly to make every celebrity dance to famous Bollywood moves.”

Another user wrote, ”THE ONLY THING INTERNET NEEDED WAS HAILEY BIEBER DANCING ON AN INDIAN SONG we won.” A third one commented, “I will tell my kids this was the real ‘Multiverse of madness’.”

Users praised the dance moves and song selection of Lilly and Hailey. Checkout the video and more comments below