Haircut is important than Harvard for this desi dad, his comment goes viral

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 11th June 2022 12:30 pm IST
New Delhi: Grandson of late actor Ajit Khan, Saeb Ali Khan recently graduated from Harvard.

After graduating from one of the reputed universities in the world, Khan posted his selfie on the family WhatsApp group.

In the selfie, he was seen in customary graduation robes with a hat.

His father’s reaction to the selfie proved that ‘dads are gonna be dads’. Instead of congratulating him on his achievement, his father commented, “You should have had a haircut today”.

Later, when Khan shared the screenshot of the reaction on Facebook, it went viral. Many of the netizens agreed with his dad.

Following are some of the hilarious reactions of the netizens.

