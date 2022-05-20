Haj 2022: 90 percent of pilgrims pay second installment

Hyderabad: According to the Chairman of the Telangana Haj committee Mohammed Salim 90 percent of pilgrims have paid the second installment of their Haj expenditures. Thursday was the last date for paying the second installment. The Haj Committee of India has not given any extension.

According to Mohammad Saleem, 10% of applicants who have not paid the installment may either fail to inform the Haj committee about their payment or wish to cancel their Haj plan.

The Haj Committee of India has collected Rs.81000 as the first installment and instructed the pilgrims to deposit the second installment of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The details of the total Haj expenditures have not yet been released.

In view of the cancellation of the Haj plan, those 553 applicants on the waiting list can submit their original passports, Covid-19 certificates, bank details affidavit, and passport size photos to the Telangana Haj committee office.