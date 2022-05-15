Haj 2022: Applications invited from Urdu speaking NRI volunteers

By Irfan Mohammed

Jeddah: Labayk Allahuma Labayk Labayk. La shareeka laka Labayk. Innal hamda wannimata laka wal mulk La shareeka Lak.

These are the words chanted by numerous people from across Saudi Arabia and throughout the world heading to one single spot on Earth. The Haj pilgrimage is the religious high point of a Muslim’s life and an event that every Muslim dreams of undertaking.

In the past, few people were able to “make their way” to Makkah for the pilgrimage. This was because of the hardships encountered, the length of time the journey took and the expense associated with it.

Muslims today undertake the pilgrimage in ease, receive a warm welcome on their arrival in Saudi Arabia, and are provided with the most modern facilities and efficient services possible.

The Saudi Arabian government has facilitated numerous exceptional services to guests of Allah yet many old aged pilgrims from India experience difficulties by separating from their groups in holy places around Makkah during the Haj.

Amidst chanting of Labayak Allahuma Labayak, some aged pilgrims forget their way as they slip away in crowd, but the pain and anxiety of a missing pilgrim continues to haunt where any help from their own language will make so comfort, where Indian volunteers play a key role.

Some enthusiastic Indian volunteers, almost all from Kerala render their services to Haj pilgrims by spending their time to serve them, sometimes carrying on their shoulders.

However, the language barrier is becoming a problem for them as the majority of Kerala’s volunteers are not able to speak Urdu or Hindi, which makes it difficult.

Though Nizam’s Hyderabad having Rubat for its state Hajis for free staying but unfortunately there are no Hyderabadi volunteers lately.

However, only a few organisations are working hard to provide Urdu speaking volunteers for Hajis. Telangana NRI forum led by Mr. Abdul Jabbar is alone from Telangana state that is involved in serving Haj pilgrims in Makkah.

Though Abdul Jabbar, commonly known as Jabbar Anna, is involved in his individual capacity as Haj volunteer for a long time, but after formation of Telangana as separate state, through his organization Telangana NRI forum he is regularly rendering volunteer services to Haj pilgrims for last few years except those two years of pandemic.

“We are receiving good support gradually as the number of our volunteers grows every year” said Abdul Jabbar.

After an interval of two years of corona, this year Telangana NRI forum launched a drive to select Haj volunteers within Saudi Arabia.

The last date to receive applications from interested NRIs to serve as Haj volunteers is 20th May, according to Mr. Abdul Jabbar. He said that with the help of Indian Consulate, accommodation, food and transportation for volunteers would be provided,

Those wishing to serve guests of Allah, can be contacted Abdul Jabbar on mobile number 0502345839.