Haj 2022: New booking system failures frustrate western Muslims

With just over two weeks to go for annual Haj pilgrimage 2022 to kickstart, several Muslims from Europe, United States and Australia have been left frustrated with the government’s online portal Motawif which was meant to make booking for the pilgrimage easier.

Hundreds of them have taken to the social media platform— Twitter to express their frustration with the massive failures in the application process.

Several Twitter users complained about payments not going through the portal. Although the money left their bank accounts, the booking failed.

The decision to change Haj travel procedures for western Muslims has caused confusion for worshippers.

On June 7, Saudi Arabia’s Haj ministry announced that western Muslims will now have to use a company delegated by Saudi Arabia called Motawif to enter a draw called “automated lottery” for the chance to book a place on the Haj list.

An official draw was carried out between June 15 to 18, where eligible candidates were randomly selected.

As per the Haj ministry, those selected will then be notified and will be expected to complete payment through Motawif’s online portal. Once the payment is accepted, e-visas will be issued, starting from June 17.

Pilgrims usually take months to prepare for the religious rituals associated with the pilgrimage, and to attend seminars to ensure that the Haj pilgrimage is properly completed. Under the new system, western pilgrims would only have days.

Here are the some of the complaints against Motawif platform

Since the packages became available on Friday. We have tried phoning, DM’d and emailed. No response from @Motawif_SA @MoHU_En we are unable to book our package because the dates are incorrect for flights and hotels and @Motawif_SA are not responding to our messages. — Sophia Abbas (@sophianabbas) June 19, 2022

Also been confirmed with the @Motawif_SA support team. And also how @HaramainInfo had just tweeted to check the email that these messages are being sent from. pic.twitter.com/RgN2MtOdWR — Talha K (@_talhaK) June 19, 2022

@Motawif_SA

I am from Australia still with pending status until today. Does it mean rejected?

How long still need to wait your confirmation email? — Erwin Sukarna (@ErwinSukarna) June 19, 2022

I have been trying to get a response about my application. Still shows pending after 10 hours. But no response. No dm response, no call response. No one replies to emails. — Neema Khan (@NeemaKhan11) June 19, 2022

I’m trying to make a payment and the payment keeps getting rejected. I have tried using multiple different cards and nothing is going through. I have tried contacting customer service for over an hour and no call is going through. Bank has cleared transactions @Motawif_SA — Rizwan (@Rizwan92734146) June 18, 2022

Any updates please ?



I’ve DM’d also, but no reply yet.



Have I successfully got the package I chose?@Motawif_SA @HaramainInfo @hsharifain https://t.co/MVD45ESbn0 — Minhaj Abubacar (@MinhajAbubacar) June 19, 2022

@MoHU_En @Motawif_SA i urge you to get back to those of us who are still waiting for response. There are many people in the same boat as me and many people who have spend years saving up. — Javid Munshi (@JavidMunshi29) June 19, 2022

S’alikam, can you please respond to my DM messages. I have completed the payment but the website says that Booking is failed. I have paid within 48 Hours, the system should proceed to booking. What is going on here? — Habib Jaji (@Baloul) June 19, 2022

Dear Motawif I’m still being polite but can I ask that you choose your words carefully when saying if your still pending that means you have been rejected! Do you know how negative that sounds? Rejected by whom & on what grounds? This is so shameful & I’m one of the PENDING ones pic.twitter.com/BUaFP2ZY6V — 06/21 Arshed Elahi #BLM #LFC #YNWA (@arshed_elahi) June 19, 2022

We need answers @Motawif_SA



😡 What is happening with the new Hajj system? After being selected for Hajj and paying £12,000 to complete the booking we get a message to say the booking has failed?



We need an explanation ASAP!@MoHU_En @SkyNews @HajMinistry @BBCWorld @HajjMedia pic.twitter.com/MGyII3PDW6 — EmanChannel (@EmanChannelTV) June 17, 2022

We selected our package after we were told we were selected. Then went on to try and pay and your system was throwing up errors for several hours. Once we could get through to pay our payments we’re rejected and now the payment has been accepted but booking failed. @Motawif_SA — Asim (@BenChaudry) June 18, 2022

Today is the 19th of June and my application is still pending! When will my application be reviewed and when I suppose to get a reply? I really would like to know how many persons are currently in charge to review all the applications from Europe, America and Australia? — Andrea Kamal (@AndreaKamal_DE) June 19, 2022

@Motawif_SA you accepted payment but immediately failed the booking. No reason was given. Refund has not been issued. Your phone lines are dead. You do not respond by email. You expect us to pay within 48 hours which we did. What is going on? We cannot rebook via Portal. Explain — Asim Bhuta عاصم (@AsimBhuta) June 18, 2022

With all due respect @Motawif_SA sadly this whole process has ruined what wld have been a beautiful journey. Having prepared emotionally, physically, put in place arrangements for dependents, booked time off work been on waiting list since 2020 only for you to crush our dreams 😪 — Zebbie Ikram (@zebbie786) June 18, 2022

The Haj is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is considered a religious duty that must be completed during the life of every healthy and affordable Muslim.

For this year’s Haj, one million worshipers will participate after it was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years. In 2019, about 2.5 million pilgrims participated.