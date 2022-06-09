Saudi Arabia mobilizes 22,000 personnel for haj 2022

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has mobilized around 22,000 personnel to start implementing the haj plan for the upcoming season, local media reported.

The Makkah municipality has mobilized all human and financial resources supported by teams from other sectors including general security to provide high-quality services to pilgrims.

The tasks were defined for each sector, with everyone joining hands according to a tight plan to be in effect from the beginning of the Haj season until its end.

According to Arabic daily Okaz, the designated Mayor of the Makkah, Saleh Al-Turki, affirmed that all the Municipality’s sectors, departments, sub-municipalities and service centers are fully prepared to perform the Haj season’s work plan.

It is noteworthy that the Municipality of the Holy City is making great efforts to provide all capabilities and maximum energies for the security, safety and comfort of pilgrims, and to enable them to perform their rituals with ease.

On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced its plan to receive one million domestic and foreign pilgrims this year.

This will be the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual Haj after the previous two seasons, which were limited to pilgrims from within, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Haj, one of Islam’s five main pillars of faith, was restricted to just 1,000 domestic visitors in 2020. Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.