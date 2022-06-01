Saudi Arabia allots camps to domestic Haj 2022 pilgrims

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday allotted camps to companies catering to domestic pilgrims ahead of Haj 2022. The camp allocation is related to Mina, around 7 kilometres from the holy city of Mecca, where pilgrims perform the symbolic devil-stoning ritual during Haj. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun the allocation process in the Mina Abraj towers.

Last month, Saudi Arabia said it would allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform this year’s Haj slated to take place in July. After restricting the annual ritual to a few thousands of Muslims living inside the country for the last two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The open buffet service will also be revived after a suspension of two years due to pandemic-related restrictions, according to officials.

“The figure will include around 150,000 pilgrims residing in Saudi Arabia,” acting head of the Coordination Council for Domestic Pilgrims Saed Al Juhani was quoted as saying by Gulf News.