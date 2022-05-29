Saudi Arabia: Domestic Haj Packages to be available next week

Published: 29th May 2022
Saudi Arabia: Domestic Haj Packages to be available next week
Riyadh: The chairman of the Board of Directors of the Coordination Committee of domestic pilgrims Saed Al-Juhani on Saturday said pilgrims could book the packages for Haj 2022 at the beginning of next week.

This year the domestic pilgrimage companies will offer three packages for the domestic pilgrims.

1 Hajj Towers in Mina package.

2 Deyafah1 Package, characterized with modern tents similar to hotel rooms, which are considered to be appearing for the first time on Hajj this year.

3 Deyafah 2 package, which are the regular tents that are equipped with all services.

The chairperson of the committee further said that the food provided during the pilgrimage will be the best available as approved by the ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The pilgrims could expect a buffet along with fresh meals during Haj this year. Reported Saudi Gazette.

It is to be noted that the ministry has allowed 1,50,000 domestic pilgrims including Saudi nationals and residents.

