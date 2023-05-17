Haj 2023: 1100 pilgrims from Telangana face visa issues

Hyderabad: As preparations for Haj 2023 are underway, approximately 1,100 pilgrims from Telangana have encountered a setback in their journey. These pilgrims have not been granted visas by the Saudi government due to their failure to submit the required COVID-19 vaccine certificates as per the regulations set by the authorities.

According to sources, the passports of the pilgrims who did not provide the necessary COVID-19 certificates were denied visa stamping. The number of affected pilgrims stands at approximately 1,100. The Hajj Committee, responsible for overseeing the arrangements for Haj pilgrims, is actively working to find alternative measures to secure visas for these individuals. However, the Saudi government has remained adamant in enforcing its conditions and has emphasized the importance of all pilgrims producing a valid COVID-19 certificate.

The Saudi government’s insistence on COVID-19 vaccination certificates is in line with their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants in the Haj pilgrimage, considering the ongoing global pandemic. It is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of pilgrims as well as the local population.

The Hajj Committee is now awaiting a decision from the Saudi authorities regarding the fate of these 1,100 pilgrims. It is a matter of concern and anticipation for the pilgrims and their families who have been eagerly preparing for this spiritual journey.

The Haj pilgrimage is a significant event in the lives of Muslims around the world, and it holds immense religious and cultural importance. The pilgrimage to Mecca is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and Muslims from various countries aspire to fulfill this religious obligation at least once in their lifetime.

As the situation unfolds, the Hajj Committee and relevant authorities are working diligently to explore alternative solutions and engage in discussions with the Saudi government to resolve the visa issuance issue for the affected pilgrims. Efforts are being made to ensure that the pilgrimage plans for these individuals can proceed smoothly, without compromising on the necessary health and safety measures.