Haj 2023: About 7000 people from Telangana to go on pilgrimage

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited Haj pilgrimage is drawing near, and this year, approximately 7,000 individuals from Telangana, are preparing to embark on this sacred journey.

Minister for Minority Welfare, Koppula Eshwar, recently announced that special charted flights would operate from June 5 to facilitate the pilgrimage. In a meeting held at the Haj Committee Building, the Minister reviewed the arrangements and emphasized the special provisions made by the Telangana government for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims.

The Telangana government has taken meticulous efforts to ensure that all facilities are well-organized and readily available for the pilgrims. The minister mentioned that a wide range of amenities, including dias, comfortable seating arrangements, bus alight points, luggage screening, and check-in counters, have been arranged at the Haj House.

Vistara Airlines has collaborated with the State government to operate special flights exclusively for Haj 2023. The minister highlighted that both online and manual booking facilities have been made available to ensure accessibility for all pilgrims.

The minister extended a heartfelt appeal to all pilgrims, encouraging them to take advantage of the excellent facilities and arrangements put forth by the Telangana government.

During the meeting at the Haj Committee Building, various officials and dignitaries were present to discuss the preparations and offer their support. MLA Jaffar Hussain, Haj Committee Chairman Mohammad Salim, Government advisor to the Minority Department AK Khan, and State Waqf Board Chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan were among the individuals who attended the meeting.