Haj 2023: Arafat day sermon to be translated in 20 languages

Riyadh: In an effort to convey the message of Islam to the widest possible audience, the Arafat day sermon will be translated into 20 languages, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The translation of Arafat’s sermon is one of the most important tasks undertaken by the Agency within the framework of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques translation project.

This is the sixth-year in a row for the Arafat sermon to be translated in multiple languages.

Sermon will be translated into,

French

English

Persian

Urdu

Hausa

Russian

Turkish

Punjabi

Chinese

Malay

Swahili

Spanish

Portuguese

Amharic

German

Swedish

Italian

Malayalam

Bosnian

Filipino

On June 19, custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman has issued a royal order, assigning Sheikh Youssef bin Mohammad Bin Saeed, to deliver the sermon on Arafat Day.

About Arafat Day

The Arafat Day marks the climax of the annual pilgrimage of Haj, which will begin on Thursday, July 26.

The standing at Arafat, one of the four pillars of Haj and the most important ritual of the annual pilgrimage, will start after the Arafat sermon and performance of Dhuhr and Asr prayers in combined and shortened form.

Arafat’s sermon is usually broadcast live around the world.