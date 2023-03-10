Haj 2023: Last date to submit online applications extended for Indians

The last date for the submission of Haj 2023 application form has now been extended from March 10 to March 20, 2023, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs notice.

The submission of online applications along with documents started from February 10, 2023.

According to the new notice, Haj aspirants can submit the forms till 5 pm, Monday, March 20, 2023.

The circular released by Haj Committee of India (HCOI) on Friday, states that, “Consequently, applicants in possession of machine readable Indian International Passport issued on or before March 20, 2023 and valid up to February 2, 2024 are eligible to apply.”

The interested can submit their applications directly through the Haj website/HCOI Mobile App.

Haj 2023: Here is how to apply on Haj website

Visit the official Haj website and click on Haj 2023

Select the “Online Application Form” and click on “New Registration”

Enter the details including user ID, password, first name, last name, state, province, and security code

After entering all the details click on Register

Upon successful sending of OTP, a confirmation message will appear on the screen

Enter your User Id (Mobile number) and password

Choose the appropriate application category. Select the number of persons and infants. Click on the “GO NEXT” button.

After successful submission of details, the applicant has to upload the documents – passport photograph, first page of passport, last page, copy of canceled cheque, vaccination certificate

Click on Final Submit and you will receive the alert message. Click OK

After clicking on Final Submit, a system-generated unique group ID indicating successful completion of the HAF will be displayed.

Download the filled Haj application form by clicking on the “Download HAF2023” button

On January 9, the Indian Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia tweeted that India had signed the bilateral Hajj 2023 agreement with Saudi Arabia. According to the agreement, a total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims will be able to perform the Haj, which is said to be the highest in history.

Haj 2023 – Countdown begins.



India signed Haj 2023 bilateral agreement today.

We thank the Kingdom for Haj quota of 1,75,025 to India and conveyed all support for the success of Haj 2023.@MOMAIndia @MEAIndia @smritiirani @IndianDiplomacy @haj_committee pic.twitter.com/d5hBxDNBQ9 — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) January 9, 2023

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.