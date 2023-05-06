Haj 2023: ‘Nusuk’ payment failures frustrate western pilgrims yet again

Abu Dhabi: For the second year in a row, Western Muslim pilgrims who plan to participate in the annual haj next month have been frustrated by the ‘Nusuk’ government portal that aims to make booking for the pilgrimage easier.

In February 2023, Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced plans to allow Muslims from Western countries to book for Haj via a new application called Nusuk.

On Thursday, May 4, Nusuk released a list of packages being offered to western Haj pilgrims.

As per your request, #Nusuk_hajj offers a range of packages, including all-inclusive packages and Mashair packages — Nusuk Hajj – نُسُـك حج (@Hajj_nusuk) May 4, 2023

With just over weeks to go for annual Haj pilgrimage 2023 to kickstart, hundreds of them have taken to the social media platform— Twitter to express their frustration by the massive failure over payment mode.

The frustration surrounding the preparations for Haj this year comes after the problems of last year’s Haj season with booking through the Motawif application, which was launched by Saudi Arabia as an alternative to travel agencies.

Several Twitter users complained about getting error when trying to pay for the selected package.

One of the Twitter user wrote, “What kind of system is this that it is so frustrating for people, it should be made simple and easy for people to access rather then that there is extensive uncertainty, worry and stress being caused.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “This error is same as of Motawif platform’s error we were getting last year and same technical issues on your system. Looks like just updated UI with same backend system without any improvements. Very frustrating, system is crashing on every step.”

Here are the some of the complaints against Nusuk platform over payment

@Hajj_nusuk @Albaitguests @MoHU_En The system is unfortunately flawed as I have made a successful payment of 264,002.25 SAR but the booking failed on the Nusuk and I now have no package in my account. Please return these payments to all who have made payments but no package! — Hena Shad (@Follow_Hena) May 5, 2023

@Hajj_nusuk Keep receiving this error when trying to pay. Been trying to since yesterday and will allow me to pay ? Keeps saying the following pic.twitter.com/qTwytAeLfM — Adil Karolia (@AdilKarolia94) May 6, 2023

This is the same as for us. #paidbutfailed

The payment has gone through. The bank has confirmed this. We can't log in to Nusuk. Please let me know if you get a reply . Thank you — Rebecca (@BhamRebecca) May 6, 2023

What kind of system is this that it is so frustrating for people, it should be made simple and easy for people to access rather then that there is extensive uncertainty, worry and stress being caused — Yakub Navab (@NavabYakub) May 4, 2023

@Hajj_nusuk @MoHU_En this is how bad it is even after selecting package trying to pay . Was this website developed by kids. I tbink kids could have done a better job though pic.twitter.com/8ps4sFrTvZ — Fuad Arshad (@fuadar) May 5, 2023

5 hours now…5 hours of this despite picking an open package and keep getting this message . 5 hours. Allah al musta3an. And that is after losing another package bc payment failed 4 times despite no issues with my credit card. #hajj2023 #Nusuk_Hajj @MoHU_En pic.twitter.com/vm9aMdMtHg — Halal Digest (@DigestHalal) May 4, 2023

This error is same as of Motawif platform's error we were getting last year and same technical issues on your system. Looks like just updated UI with same backend system without any improvements. Very frustrating, system is crashing on every step. pic.twitter.com/uSsjapakBQ — Javaid Farooq (@JavaidFarooqNY) May 4, 2023

It’s been HELL for the past 6 hours trying to book a package on @Hajj_nusuk. It is by Allah’s mercy that I haven’t had a breakdown yet with how much Nusuk have put us through 😭😭 — . (@inatamiima) May 4, 2023

Has anyone have this error message. This comes when I try to pay!! pic.twitter.com/aBY8yrapQS — Ahmed Aboelsaad (@ahmed_aboelsaad) May 5, 2023

Been sitting on a computer last 16 hours and feel let down with Nusuk with zero support. Can you someone reach out to me. I cannot book 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yRCgbzlzNF — MujahaidBinJamshaid (@MujahaidsWorld) May 5, 2023

I am keep getting this error message, what are the active reservations periods? pic.twitter.com/MNBm9f7BUD — Ismail Sheikh (@ismaeelsheikh1) May 5, 2023

Traditionally, Haj tours have been booked through and organised by local travel agents in the pilgrims’ countries of origin.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.