Haj 2023: Here’s how to register online through Nusuk platform

Pilgrims from more than 58 countries can apply directly for Haj through the new Nusuk Haj platform.

Nusuk is the planning and booking platform launched by the Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in 2022.

Nusuk aims to facilitate the purchase of service packages and obtaining visas for Haj pilgrims without the need to go to foreign agencies.

The platform supports seven languages to help users register and pay online for e-visas, book flights, and pay for accommodation and transportation costs.

This year’s Haj is expected to start around June 26, 2023.

Steps on how to register on the Nusuk Hajj platform

Visit the Nusuk Haj official website and click on ‘create account’.

Next, select your nationality and country of residence from the drop-down list. For this step, you must ensure that you are a citizen or citizen of eligible countries.

Enter your full name

Enter your ‘Date of Birth’

Select your gender

Enter your mobile number and email address

Create a password

In the next step, agree to the terms and conditions and click the register button

After registering on this platform, you will receive a confirmation email and receive updates regarding Haj 2023.

Here know who can register on the Nusuk Haj platform

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.