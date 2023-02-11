Saudi Arabia extends Nusuk platform to 3 more countries, know details

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has expanded its ‘Nusuk Hajj’ platform for pilgrims to three more countries around the world.

Pilgrims from Europe, the United States, Australia and more than 58 countries will benefit from this move.

Here are the 58 countries

France

Germany

The US

UK

Italy

Brazil

Spain

Canada

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Austria

Australia

Bulgaria

Argentina

Greece

Georgia

Switzerland

Cyprus

Denmark

Venezuela

Ukraine

Norway

Trinidad and Tobago

Finland

Colombia

Guyana

Suriname

Ireland

Romania

Croatia

New Zealand

Serbia

Portugal

Poland

Reunion

Hungary

Panama

Czech Republic

Luxembourg

Paraguay

Mexico

Chile

Malta

Haiti

Peru

Dominican Republic

Cuba

Guatemala

El Salvador

Uruguay

Jamaica

Costa Rica

Nicaragua

Iceland

Ecuador

Bolivia

Greenland

The Nusuk platform is a unified government portal that aims to facilitate the purchase of service packages and obtaining visas for Haj pilgrims without the need to go to foreign agencies.

The platform supports seven languages to help users register and pay online for e-visas, book flights, and pay for accommodation and transportation costs.

“The move would also raise the quality of the services provided to them to enrich their religious and cultural experience, while also achieving the objectives of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 programmes,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted the Ministry of Haj and Umrah as saying.

Nusuk was launched in 2022 by the ministry in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Organization.

Pilgrims who wish to perform this year’s Haj must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and injected with meningococcal and seasonal influenza vaccines.

Haj and Umrah Minister Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah said that Saudi Arabia is going to host 2 million Haj pilgrims this year.