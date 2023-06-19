Haj 2023: Over 718,000 pilgrims arrive in Madinah

Riyadh: Pilgrims who arrived in Madinah through air and land ports to perform Haj this year have reached 718,030 until June 18, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These are the latest figures released by the Haj and Visitation Committee which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims to Madinah.

Also Read Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia; Eid Al Adha on June 28

Nearly 556,953 pilgrims have left Madinah for Makkah. As many as 161,021 pilgrims are still in Madinah.

According to statistics, 32,631 pilgrims have benefited from medical services.

The Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon has been sighted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on June 18. Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on June 28.

Haj 1444 AH/2023 will start on June 26 and the day of Arafah will fall on June 27.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.