Riyadh: Pilgrims from all over the world ascended Mount Arafat on Tuesday to offer their prayers and supplications on the most important day of the Haj.

Mount Arafat is believed to be the place where Adam and Eve met again after being returned to earth, and the place where the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.

Photos show thousands of Muslims taking part in the ritual, which is considered the culmination of the pilgrimage to Makkah.

