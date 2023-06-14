Haj 2023: Saudi launches ‘Makkah Route’ stamp for pilgrims

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior launched a special stamp for the beneficiaries of the ‘Makkah Route Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The stamp will be used in airport lounges in the following recipient countries—Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Cote d’Ivoire.

What is Makkah Route initiative?

King Salman inaugurated the Makkah Route initiative in Muslim-majority countries in 2019.

The Makkah Route initiative aims to receive pilgrims and help them complete their procedures from their countries with ease.

The process begins with the issuance of e-Visas and the collection of vital information, followed by a simplified passport procedure prior to departure for the Kingdom.

These steps are met after checking the health requirements, in addition to coding and sorting luggage according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

Upon arrival, they will go directly to the buses that will take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, and service agencies will deliver their luggage.