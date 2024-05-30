Haj 2024: Haramain train gears up to operate over 3,800 trips

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the readiness of the Haramain High Speed Railway to receive pilgrims for the Haj 1445 AH-2024, which is expected to start on June 14.

SAR revealed its operational plan for the season at its five stations linking Makkah to Madinah, increasing the total seating capacity to 1.6 million from 1.3 million last year.

This comes in light of the addition of more than 430 new trips to last year’s trips, reaching 3,800 trips, during the scheduled period from Dhu al-Qa’dah 1, corresponding to May 9, until Dhul Hijjah 19, corresponding to June 25, bringing the number of trips on peak days to 126, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Haramain High Speed Railway, launched in 2018, connects three cities with a 453 kilometer double railway line for pilgrimage, Umrah performances, and visitor transportation.

The route comprises five stations, including three terminals in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, and two central stations in Sulaymaniyah District and King Abdullah Economic City.

The Haramain High Speed Railway station at King Abdulaziz Airport is the world’s largest airport-linked train station, covering over 105,000 square meters and connecting to six platforms.

This train is among the top 10 fastest electric trains globally and is equipped with advanced signaling and communications systems, is crucial for Saudi railway network expansion, accommodating Umrah performers and visitors, and reducing road congestion.