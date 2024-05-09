Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches Makkah Route in seven countries

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched the “Makkah Route Initiative” in seven countries. This is the sixth year since its launch for the first time in 2019.

This initiative involves dedicated lounges at 11 airports in seven countries: Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye, and Côte d’Ivoire.

On Thursday, May 9, the first flight for beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative departs from Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, heading to the Kingdom.

For the second year in a row, the General Directorate of Passports at the Ministry of Interior launched a special stamp for the beneficiaries.

The Saudi ministry of interior said that the Makkah Route Initiative aims to provide high-quality transportation services for pilgrims from beneficiary countries to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The initiative includes the issuance of visas, customs and passport procedures, and facilitating health requirements. It also involves sorting luggage according to transportation, and housing arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims from these countries can bypass entry procedures, directly transfer to buses, and have their luggage delivered to their residences in Makkah and Madinah.

It will offer pre-clearance of immigration for pilgrims at their respective points of embarkation.